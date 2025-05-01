Multiple Choice
Most cancers develop in epithelial tissues. Which epithelial tissue characteristic makes them prone to cancer?
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Basement membrane, epithelial tissue, connective tissue.
Apical surface, epithelial tissue, connective tissue.
Basement membrane, connective tissue, epithelial tissue.
Apical surface, connective tissue, epithelial tissue.
Most cancers develop in epithelial tissues. Which epithelial tissue characteristic makes them prone to cancer?
A student scratched herself accidentally. What piece of evidence would suggest the scratch went through the epithelium (outermost layers of her skin) and reached the underlying connective tissue?