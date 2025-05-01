Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an example of a positive feedback loop?
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Which of the following is an example of a positive feedback loop?
Labor and delivery is one of the more dangerous normal physiological functions that humans perform. How does this danger relate to the concept of feedback loops?
Ori overhears his study partners discussing a feedback loop where Substance M is released, and the more Substance M is released the more is generated. They note that humans don't release Substance M all the time, only when the pathway is activated. What type of feedback loop is this and why?