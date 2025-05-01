Multiple Choice
Both epithelial and connective tissue are involved in transport of materials in the body. How do their functions differ?
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Both epithelial and connective tissue are involved in transport of materials in the body. How do their functions differ?
What part of connective tissue takes up most of the volume?
During a dissection, a student comes across a tissue they don't recognize. They note it makes the internal structure of the spleen (an organ of the immune system that filters blood) and when they examine a section under the microscope, they see long dark branched structures, small circular cells, and a significant amount of ECM. What type of tissue could this be?