Multiple Choice
Which of the following could be a reason why babies have relatively more red marrow than adults?
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Which of the following could be a reason why babies have relatively more red marrow than adults?
In 1820, George Pollard and Charles Ramsdell were rescued after 93 days at sea in a small whaling boat after a sperm whale charged and sank their ship in what would become the inspiration for the novel Moby Dick. The two men were found adrift, sucking on the broken long bones of their dead shipmates. What nutrients were they receiving by sucking on the bones?