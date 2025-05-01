Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
During a muscle contraction, the origin moves towards the insertion.
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True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
During a muscle contraction, the origin moves towards the insertion.
The diagram below shows some of the muscles used for chewing. Using your knowledge of the bones, identify the insertion of the masseter.
The flexor carpi ulnaris is a muscle that adducts and flexes the hand at the wrist. The muscle attaches to both the humerus and the base of the 5th metacarpal. Based on the movement that this muscle performs, which attachment is the origin?