What is the role of the calcium ion in the signaling of an action potential at the neuromuscular junction?
6. The Muscular System
Steps of Muscle Contraction
- Multiple Choice4views
- Multiple Choice
How does tropomyosin regulate muscle contraction?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which part of the cross-bridge cycle is called the power stroke?4views
- Multiple Choice
What would happen if a muscle completely ran out of ATP during a muscle contraction.4views
- Multiple Choice
During an action potential, the phase where ___________ moves into the cell results in depolarization while the phase where ______________ exits the cell results in repolarization.4views
- Multiple Choice
In a skeletal muscle fiber, which structure would you expect to have the greatest total surface area?5views
- Multiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
The events of excitation-contraction coupling involve converting the electrochemical signal to the mechanical movement of contraction.4views
- Multiple Choice
Voltage gated channels respond to the depolarization of an action potential by releasing Ca2+. Where are these channels located?4views
- Multiple Choice
True or false: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement:
The motor neuron is in contact with the sarcolemma in order to efficiently pass the electrical signal to the muscle fiber.4views