Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about autoimmune diseases is false?
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Which of the following statements about autoimmune diseases is false?
Which of the following statements is true about autoantigens?
An individual can develop an autoimmune disease for a variety of reasons. Which of the following examples is NOT a way that someone could develop an autoimmune disease?
Which of the following statements about lupus erythematosus & multiple sclerosis is true?
_________ is an organ-specific autoimmune disease where the immune system damages the protective covering of the nerve cells (myelin sheath) in the body. This disease results in pain, fatigue, loss of coordination, and other adverse symptoms over a patient’s lifetime.