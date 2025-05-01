Multiple Choice
CD markers differentiate the two types of effector T cells. Cytotoxic T cells have _________ markers while helper T cells have _________ markers.
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CD markers differentiate the two types of effector T cells. Cytotoxic T cells have _________ markers while helper T cells have _________ markers.
A naive lymphocyte:
Which of the following answers is a major difference between cell-mediated and humoral immunity?
Which of the following is NOT a component of TCRs?
What is the importance of the variable region of T-cell receptors?
Which of the following statements about cytotoxic T cells is true?
Which of the following statements about effector T cells is NOT true?