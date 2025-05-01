Multiple Choice
The lymphatic ___________ return fluid to the cardiovascular system, the lymphoid organs primarily aid __________ function, and ___________ absorb fats that are too large to fit into capillaries.
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The lymphatic ___________ return fluid to the cardiovascular system, the lymphoid organs primarily aid __________ function, and ___________ absorb fats that are too large to fit into capillaries.
One of the major functions of the lymphatic system is:
Which of the following is the difference between interstitial fluid and lymph?