Multiple Choice
Which statement about the mechanism & desired outcome of desensitization immunotherapy is correct?
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Which statement about the mechanism & desired outcome of desensitization immunotherapy is correct?
Systemic anaphylaxis can be extremely dangerous and even life-threatening. Which of the following methods is commonly used to rapidly counteract the effects of systemic anaphylaxis?
In type I hypersensitivity, an allergic reaction is triggered when the antigen:
Which of the following is an example of a type I hypersensitivity reaction?