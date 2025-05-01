Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Macroeconomics
- 2. Introductory Economic Models
- 3. Supply and Demand
- Introduction to Supply and Demand
- The Basics of Demand
- Individual Demand and Market Demand
- Shifting Demand
- The Basics of Supply
- Individual Supply and Market Supply
- Shifting Supply
- Overview of Supply and Demand Shifts
- Supply and Demand Together: Equilibrium, Shortage, and Surplus
- Supply and Demand Together: One-sided Shifts
- Supply and Demand Together: Both Shift
- Supply and Demand: Quantitative Analysis
- 4. Elasticity
- Percentage Change and Price Elasticity of Demand
- Elasticity and the Midpoint Method
- Price Elasticity of Demand on a Graph
- Determinants of Price Elasticity of Demand
- Total Revenue Test
- Total Revenue Along a Linear Demand Curve
- Income Elasticity of Demand
- Cross-Price Elasticity of Demand
- Price Elasticity of Supply
- Price Elasticity of Supply on a Graph
- Elasticity Summary
- 5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors
- WIllingness to Pay and Consumer Surplus
- Willingness to Sell and Producer Surplus
- Economic Surplus and Efficiency
- Quantitative Analysis of Consumer and Producer Surplus at Equilibrium
- Price Ceilings, Price Floors, and Black Markets
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Points
- Quantitative Analysis of Price Ceilings and Floors: Finding Areas
- 6. Introduction to Taxes
- 7. Externalities
- 8. The Types of Goods
- 9. International Trade
- 10. Measuring National Output and Income
- 11. Unemployment and Inflation
- Labor Force and Unemployment
- Types of Unemployment
- Unemployment: Minimum Wage Laws and Efficiency Wages
- Inflation and Consumer Price Index (CPI)
- Using CPI to Adjust for Inflation
- Problems with the Consumer Price Index (CPI)
- Nominal Income and Real Income
- Nominal Interest, Real Interest, and the Fisher Equation
- Who is Affected by Inflation?
- Demand-Pull and Cost-Push Inflation
- Costs of Inflation: Shoe-leather Costs and Menu Costs
- 12. Productivity and Economic Growth
- 13. The Financial System
- 14. Income and Consumption
- 15. Deriving the Aggregate Expenditures Model
- 16. Aggregate Demand and Aggregate Supply Analysis
- 17. The Monetary System
- 18. Monetary Policy
- 19. Fiscal Policy
- 20. Tradeoffs Between Inflation and Unemployment
- 21. Open-Economy Macroeconomics
- Balance of Payments: Introduction
- Balance of Payments: Current Account
- Balance of Payments: Financial Account and Capital Account
- Net Exports Equal Net Foreign Investment
- Balance of Trade; Trade Deficit and Trade Surplus
- Exchange Rates: Introduction
- Exchange Rates: Nominal and Real
- Exchange Rates: Equilibrium
- Exchange Rates: Shifts in Supply and Demand
- Exchange Rates and Net Exports
- Exchange Rates: Purchasing Power Parity
- The Gold Standard
- The Bretton Woods System
- 22. Macroeconomic Schools of Thought
- 23. Dynamic AD/AS Model
11. Unemployment and Inflation
Inflation and Consumer Price Index (CPI)
11. Unemployment and Inflation
Inflation and Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Guided videos.
Learn with BrianGo to the course
Practice this topic
- Multiple ChoiceIn macroeconomics, the annual inflation rate measures the percentage growth rate of which of the following?6views
- Multiple ChoiceIn macroeconomics, the inflation rate is defined as the:11views
- Multiple ChoiceHow does inflation typically affect consumers' purchasing power when nominal income does not increase at the same rate as prices?9views
- Multiple ChoiceTypically, high inflation is a sign of which of the following macroeconomic conditions?8views