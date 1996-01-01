Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Macroeconomics class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
PPF - Technological Advances in an Industry
PPF - General Economic Growth
The country of Clutchtopia has just stumbled upon a new technology as shown on the graph. If Clutchtopians demand 3 million pizza bagels, what is the productively efficient increase in robot production?
The country of Clutchtopia has just stumbled upon a new technology as shown on the graph. What type of PPF shift did Clutchtopia experience?
The country of Clutchtopia has just stumbled upon a new technology as shown on the graph. What is the maximum amount of robots that can be produced in Clutchtopia after the shift?