5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors
Consumer Surplus and WIllingness to Pay
5. Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors
Consumer Surplus and WIllingness to Pay
Guided videos.
Learn with BrianGo to the course
Additional 11 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 17 of 17 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Use the graph for funky-fresh rhymes above. If price increases from $3,000 to $5,000 per funky-fresh rhyme, what is the change to consumer surplus?
212
views
1
rank
Has a video solution.
Multiple Choice
Kanye West is ready to create his next hit single. He knows that he is willing to pay up to $3,000 for a funky fresh rhyme, and that he will need a total of ten funky fresh rhymes to create his hit single. After rounding up his best ghostwriters, he summarized the following schedule. If Kanye values all funky-fresh rhymes equally, what is his maximum consumer surplus?
169
views
Has a video solution.