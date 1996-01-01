Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Macroeconomics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Macroeconomics class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Consumer and Producer Surplus; Price Ceilings and Price Floors

Consumer Surplus and WIllingness to Pay

Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting

Consumer Surplus and Market Demand

Consumer Surplus

Problem

Use the graph for funky-fresh rhymes above. If price increases from $3,000 to $5,000 per funky-fresh rhyme, what is the change to consumer surplus? 

Problem

Kanye West is ready to create his next hit single. He knows that he is willing to pay up to $3,000 for a funky fresh rhyme, and that he will need a total of ten funky fresh rhymes to create his hit single. After rounding up his best ghostwriters, he summarized the following schedule. If Kanye values all funky-fresh rhymes equally, what is his maximum consumer surplus?

Problem

The demand curve for Nickelback’s new album is downward sloping. At a price of $2, nationwide demand is 100 albums. If the price rises to $3, what happens to consumer surplus?

