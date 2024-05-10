Microbiology
Explain how enveloped viruses such as HIV use budding as their method of release from a host cell.
HIV replicates inside its host until there are too many new virions for it to contain, causing the host to burst open and release all the new virions at once.
HIV attaches itself to the surface of cells before injecting genetic material into them, which then uses up resources within cells, leading them towards death due to lysis.
HIV forms an envelope around itself using part of the host's membrane, then pinches off, leaving behind an intact cell that can continue producing more virions over time.
Enveloped viruses like HIV do not use budding but instead rely on a lysis mechanism where they exit their hosts without causing any harm.