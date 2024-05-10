Microbiology
What structural difference between gram-negative and gram-positive bacterium makes one more susceptible than the other when exposed to high temperature?
Both have similar structures so they react similarly when exposed to high temperatures
Gram-positive has a thin peptidoglycan layer that gets easily disrupted by high temperature
Gram-negative has an extra protective layer that shields it from high temperature
Gram-negative has a thin peptidoglycan layer which gets easily disrupted under high temperature