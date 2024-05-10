10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Plating Methods
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An intern at your biology lab has been tasked with separating individual organisms from their mixed culture samples on solid media plates while avoiding cross-contamination between different sections on each plate. What procedure should they follow?
