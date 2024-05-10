Microbiology
Improve your experience by picking them
Which of the following accurately contrasts the cell types, shapes, and sizes of Escherichia coli with Giardia lamblia?
Cell Type: E. coli is a eukaryotic cell and Giardia lamblia is a prokaryotic cell. Size: E. coli is larger than Giardia lamblia. Shape: E. coli has an amorphous shape while Giardia lamblia is rod-shaped
Cell Type: Both are eukaryotic cells. Size: Both have similar sizes. Shape: Both have similar shapes
Cell Type: E. coli is a prokaryotic cell and Giardia lamblia is a eukaryotic cell. Size: E. coli is smaller than Giardia lamblia. Shape: E. coli has rod-shaped while G. lamblia is amorphous in shape
Cell Type: Both are prokaryotes. Size: E. Coli are larger than G. lambla. Shape: Both are spherical