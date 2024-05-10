Microbiology
How does extreme cold temperature influence the shape of molecules and how does it impact microbes that are not psychrophiles?
Extreme cold temperatures cause molecules to expand, thereby improving a microbe's survival.
Extreme cold temperatures can speed up the production of enzymes and energy helping the microbe to survive.
Extreme cold temperatures do not affect the shape of molecules or ensure microbes' survival.
Extreme cold temperatures cause water inside microbes to freeze, damaging their cells.