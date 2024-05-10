14. DNA Replication
Discovering the Structure of DNA
14. DNA Replication Discovering the Structure of DNA
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An experiment was conducted on a bacterial DNA strand by exposing it to high-temperature conditions. Determine which sections would most probably consist of larger amounts of guanine-cytosine (GC) pairings and which ones would consist mainly of adenine-thymine (AT) pairings.
An experiment was conducted on a bacterial DNA strand by exposing it to high-temperature conditions. Determine which sections would most probably consist of larger amounts of guanine-cytosine (GC) pairings and which ones would consist mainly of adenine-thymine (AT) pairings.