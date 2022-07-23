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Ch. 11 - Innate Immunity
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 11 - Innate ImmunityProblem 6
Chapter 11, Problem 6

The ____________ cascade of complement activation is initiated by antibodies. In contrast, the ____________ cascade is activated by a direct interaction with complement proteins, and the ____________ cascade is activated by MBL associating with a pathogen.

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1
Identify the three complement activation pathways involved in the immune response: the classical pathway, the alternative pathway, and the lectin pathway.
Understand that the classical pathway is initiated by antibodies binding to antigens on the surface of pathogens, which then interact with complement proteins to start the cascade.
Recognize that the alternative pathway is activated directly by the presence of pathogen surfaces without the need for antibodies, involving spontaneous hydrolysis of complement proteins.
Know that the lectin pathway is triggered when mannose-binding lectin (MBL) binds to specific carbohydrate patterns on the surface of pathogens, initiating the complement cascade.
Fill in the blanks accordingly: the first blank corresponds to the classical pathway, the second to the alternative pathway, and the third to the lectin pathway.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Classical Complement Pathway

The classical pathway is initiated when antibodies, specifically IgG or IgM, bind to antigens on a pathogen's surface. This antibody-antigen complex then activates the first complement protein, C1, triggering a cascade that leads to pathogen elimination.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:42
3) Classical Pathway

Alternative Complement Pathway

The alternative pathway is activated directly by complement proteins interacting with pathogen surfaces without the need for antibodies. It provides a rapid, antibody-independent defense by spontaneously activating complement components on microbial membranes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:40
1) Alternative Pathway

Lectin Complement Pathway

The lectin pathway is initiated when mannose-binding lectin (MBL) binds to specific carbohydrate patterns on pathogens. This binding activates associated proteases, leading to complement activation similar to the classical pathway but independent of antibodies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:04
2) Lectin Pathway
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following would you not expect to see in the first stage of inflammation?

a. Histamine

b. Kinins

c. Macrophages

d. Increased blood vessel permeability

e. Eicosanoids

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would most directly reduce fever? Select all that apply.

a. Limiting the number of circulating white blood cells

b. Reducing eicosanoid production

c. Inhibiting pyrogenic cytokines

d. Stimulating the action of prostaglandins

e. Administering antihistamines

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would you expect to see in acute infection by a Gram-negative bacterium? Select all that apply.

a. Pyrexia

b. Decreased lymphocytes

c. Neutrophilic lymphocytosis

d. Decreased monocytes

e. Increased release of pro-inflammatory cytokines

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would you expect to see increased in circulation in a patient suffering from allergies? Select all that apply.

a.

b.


c.

d.

e.

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Textbook Question

Make a Venn diagram to compare and contrast innate and adaptive immunity.

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Textbook Question

Label the following as granulocytes or agranulocytes and classify them as innate or adaptive cellular responders.

Basophil

Monocyte

Macrophage

Lymphocyte

Neutrophil

Eosinophil

Mast cell

NK cell

T cell

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