Which of the following would you not expect to see in the first stage of inflammation?
a. Histamine
b. Kinins
c. Macrophages
d. Increased blood vessel permeability
e. Eicosanoids
Which of the following would you not expect to see in the first stage of inflammation?
a. Histamine
b. Kinins
c. Macrophages
d. Increased blood vessel permeability
e. Eicosanoids
Which of the following would most directly reduce fever? Select all that apply.
a. Limiting the number of circulating white blood cells
b. Reducing eicosanoid production
c. Inhibiting pyrogenic cytokines
d. Stimulating the action of prostaglandins
e. Administering antihistamines
Which of the following would you expect to see in acute infection by a Gram-negative bacterium? Select all that apply.
a. Pyrexia
b. Decreased lymphocytes
c. Neutrophilic lymphocytosis
d. Decreased monocytes
e. Increased release of pro-inflammatory cytokines
Which of the following would you expect to see increased in circulation in a patient suffering from allergies? Select all that apply.
a.
b.
c.
d.
e.
Make a Venn diagram to compare and contrast innate and adaptive immunity.
Label the following as granulocytes or agranulocytes and classify them as innate or adaptive cellular responders.
Basophil
Monocyte
Macrophage
Lymphocyte
Neutrophil
Eosinophil
Mast cell
NK cell
T cell