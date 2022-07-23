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Ch. 11 - Innate Immunity
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 11 - Innate ImmunityProblem 9
Chapter 11, Problem 9

Make a Venn diagram to compare and contrast innate and adaptive immunity.

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Step 1: Identify the key characteristics of innate immunity. These include immediate response, non-specific defense mechanisms, physical and chemical barriers (like skin and mucous membranes), phagocytic cells (such as macrophages and neutrophils), and the absence of memory.
Step 2: Identify the key characteristics of adaptive immunity. These include a delayed response compared to innate immunity, specificity to particular pathogens, involvement of lymphocytes (B cells and T cells), the ability to remember previous encounters (immunological memory), and the production of antibodies.
Step 3: Draw two overlapping circles to represent the Venn diagram. Label one circle 'Innate Immunity' and the other 'Adaptive Immunity'.
Step 4: In the 'Innate Immunity' circle, list features unique to innate immunity such as immediate response, non-specificity, and physical barriers. In the 'Adaptive Immunity' circle, list features unique to adaptive immunity such as specificity, memory, and antibody production.
Step 5: In the overlapping area of the two circles, list the features shared by both types of immunity, such as their role in protecting the host from pathogens and involving cellular components of the immune system.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Innate Immunity

Innate immunity is the body's first line of defense against pathogens, providing a rapid, non-specific response. It includes physical barriers like skin, chemical defenses, and immune cells such as macrophages and neutrophils. This system does not have memory and responds similarly to repeated infections.
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Introduction to Innate Immunity

Adaptive Immunity

Adaptive immunity is a specific immune response that develops over time after exposure to a pathogen. It involves lymphocytes like B cells and T cells, which recognize specific antigens and create immunological memory for faster responses upon re-exposure. This system is slower to activate but highly specific.
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Introduction to Adaptive Immunity

Comparison of Innate and Adaptive Immunity

Comparing innate and adaptive immunity highlights differences in response time, specificity, and memory. Innate immunity acts quickly and non-specifically without memory, while adaptive immunity is slower, antigen-specific, and capable of memory. Both systems work together to protect the body from infections.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following are considered cytokines? Select all that apply.

a. Eicosanoids

b. TNF- α

c. Interferon β

d. Histamine

e. Chemokines

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would you not expect to see in the first stage of inflammation?

a. Histamine

b. Kinins

c. Macrophages

d. Increased blood vessel permeability

e. Eicosanoids

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not a feature of innate immunity?

a. Better protection upon later exposure to a given pathogen

b. Recognition of diverse pathogens

c. Discrimination between self and foreign

d. Killing of identified invaders

e. Stimulation of adaptive immunity

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Textbook Question

Label the following as granulocytes or agranulocytes and classify them as innate or adaptive cellular responders.

Basophil

Monocyte

Macrophage

Lymphocyte

Neutrophil

Eosinophil

Mast cell

NK cell

T cell

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Textbook Question

The ____________ cascade of complement activation is initiated by antibodies. In contrast, the ____________ cascade is activated by a direct interaction with complement proteins, and the ____________ cascade is activated by MBL associating with a pathogen.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would be the most likely immediate consequence of an aseptic tissue injury?

a. Monocytosis

b. Complement activation

c. Eosinophilia

d. Fever

e. Inflammation

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