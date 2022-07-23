How could a CRISPR-Cas9 enter a human cell for genome editing purposes?
Ch. 14 - Biomedical Applications: Vaccines, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Molecular Method
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 14 - Biomedical Applications: Vaccines, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Molecular MethodProblem 12
Chapter 14, Problem 12
Place the following steps in order for a neutralization test:
a. Incubate cell culture for a few days
b. Add suspected infecting virus to the patient's serum
c. Inspect cell culture for viral infection
d. Extract serum from patient
e. Mix patient serum with virus and add the mixture to a cell culture
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Extract serum from the patient to obtain antibodies that may neutralize the virus. This corresponds to step d.
Step 2: Add the suspected infecting virus to the patient's serum to allow any antibodies present to bind and neutralize the virus. This corresponds to step b.
Step 3: Mix the patient serum-virus mixture and add it to a cell culture to observe if the virus can infect the cells. This corresponds to step e.
Step 4: Incubate the cell culture for a few days to allow time for viral infection to develop if the virus is not neutralized. This corresponds to step a.
Step 5: Inspect the cell culture for signs of viral infection, such as cytopathic effects, to determine if neutralization occurred. This corresponds to step c.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Neutralization Test Purpose
A neutralization test is used to detect the presence of specific antibodies in a patient's serum that can neutralize a virus, preventing it from infecting cells. This test helps confirm viral infections by demonstrating antibody-virus interactions.
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Role of Patient Serum and Virus Interaction
Patient serum contains antibodies that may bind to and neutralize the virus. Mixing the serum with the suspected virus allows antibodies to interact with the virus before exposure to cell culture, which is critical to assess if neutralization occurs.
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Cell Culture and Viral Infection Observation
Cell cultures provide a controlled environment to observe viral infection. After incubation with the serum-virus mixture, the culture is monitored for cytopathic effects or viral growth, indicating whether the virus was neutralized by antibodies in the serum.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Select the true statements about mRNA vaccines. Select all that apply.
a. These vaccines contain a type of nucleic acid
b. These vaccines can alter cellular DNA
c. These vaccines often require a booster dose
d. These vaccines do not require adjuvants
e. These vaccines require an engineered virus to deliver the mRNA to a target cell
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Textbook Question
Is there a definitive scientific link between autism and vaccines? Support your response with information from the text.
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Textbook Question
Match the pathogen part to the inactivated vaccine:
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Textbook Question
Describe one difference between a direct ELISA and an indirect ELISA.
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Textbook Question
How many copies could PCR make if we started with one copy of a template and performed 15 cycles of copying?
a. A few
b. A few hundred
c. A few thousand
d. Millions
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