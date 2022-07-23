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Ch. 14 - Biomedical Applications: Vaccines, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Molecular Method
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 14 - Biomedical Applications: Vaccines, Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Molecular MethodProblem 10
Chapter 14, Problem 10

Match the pathogen part to the inactivated vaccine:
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1
Identify the different types of inactivated vaccines, such as whole-cell inactivated vaccines, subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and conjugate vaccines.
Understand the pathogen parts used in each vaccine type: whole-cell vaccines use entire killed pathogens; subunit vaccines use specific protein antigens; toxoid vaccines use inactivated toxins; conjugate vaccines link polysaccharides to proteins to enhance immune response.
Match each pathogen part given in the problem to the corresponding vaccine type based on the definitions and characteristics of the vaccine types.
Review the immunological basis for why each pathogen part is used in its respective vaccine, focusing on how it stimulates the immune system without causing disease.
Confirm your matches by considering examples of vaccines for each type, such as the inactivated polio vaccine (whole-cell), hepatitis B vaccine (subunit), tetanus vaccine (toxoid), and Haemophilus influenzae type b vaccine (conjugate).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inactivated Vaccines

Inactivated vaccines contain pathogens that have been killed or inactivated so they cannot cause disease. These vaccines stimulate the immune system to recognize the pathogen without the risk of infection, often requiring booster doses to maintain immunity.
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Pathogen Components Used in Vaccines

Different parts of a pathogen, such as proteins, polysaccharides, or whole inactivated organisms, can be used in vaccines. Understanding which component is targeted helps explain how the vaccine induces immunity and why certain parts are chosen for inactivation.
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Immune Response to Vaccine Antigens

Vaccines work by presenting antigens to the immune system, prompting antibody production and memory cell formation. Recognizing how the immune system responds to specific pathogen parts is essential for matching vaccine types to their components.
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