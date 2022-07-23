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Ch. 15 - Antimicrobial Drugs
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 15 - Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 9
Chapter 15, Problem 9

Which of the following antimicrobial properties would be the most crucial to consider in developing a new antimicrobial?
a. Selective toxicity
b. Ease of administration
c. Lack of drug interactions
d. Long half-life
e. The drug’s capacity to be bactericidal

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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of selective toxicity, which refers to the ability of an antimicrobial agent to target microbial cells without causing harm to the host's cells. This is fundamental to ensure safety and effectiveness.
Step 2: Consider ease of administration, which affects patient compliance but is secondary to the drug's ability to effectively and safely kill or inhibit microbes.
Step 3: Evaluate the importance of lack of drug interactions, which is important for patients on multiple medications but not the primary factor in antimicrobial development.
Step 4: Reflect on the significance of a long half-life, which influences dosing frequency but does not directly impact the antimicrobial's core effectiveness or safety.
Step 5: Assess the drug’s capacity to be bactericidal (killing bacteria) versus bacteriostatic (inhibiting growth), which is important but still depends on the drug being selectively toxic to avoid harming the host.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Selective Toxicity

Selective toxicity refers to an antimicrobial's ability to target and kill or inhibit pathogens without harming the host's cells. This principle is fundamental in drug development to ensure safety and minimize side effects, making it a critical factor when choosing or designing new antimicrobials.
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Bactericidal vs. Bacteriostatic Activity

Bactericidal drugs kill bacteria directly, while bacteriostatic drugs inhibit bacterial growth. The choice between these depends on the infection type and patient condition; bactericidal agents are often preferred for severe infections, making this property important in antimicrobial development.
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Pharmacokinetics (Ease of Administration and Half-life)

Pharmacokinetics involves how a drug is absorbed, distributed, metabolized, and excreted. Ease of administration and a long half-life improve patient compliance and maintain effective drug levels, but these are secondary to ensuring the drug effectively targets pathogens without toxicity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assume a bacterium makes beta-lactamase. Could you still use a glycopeptide drug to treat an infection caused by this bacterium? Explain your reasoning.

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Textbook Question

Choose the true statement(s) about therapeutic index (TI). Select all that apply.

a. A drug with a high therapeutic index would be effective above the dose at which it is potentially toxic.

b. A narrow TI is preferable.

c. A drug for which the maximum safe dose is close to the minimum effective dose would have a high TI.

d. It is one measure of a drug’s general safety.

e. A drug that is not selectively toxic would most likely have a high TI.

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Textbook Question

The difference between a synthetic drug and a semisynthetic drug is that

a. the semisynthetic drug is a modified synthetic drug.

b. the synthetic drug is a modified natural drug.

c. the synthetic drug is a modified semisynthetic drug.

d. the semisynthetic drug is a modified natural drug.

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Textbook Question

If a gene encoding a bacterial transpeptidase enzyme undergoes mutation, which of the following antimicrobials may no longer be effective against the mutated bacterium?

a. Macrolides

b. Polypeptide drugs

c. Tetracyclines

d. Penicillins

e. Quinolones

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Textbook Question

What advantages might a semisynthetic antimicrobial drug have over an antibiotic?

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Textbook Question

Assume a clinical sample yields a strain of S. aureus containing a plasmid that encodes two antimicrobial-resistance genes. How did the bacterium most likely acquire these new resistance genes?

a. The strain was intrinsically resistant.

b. The strain obtained the genes through horizontal gene transfer.

c. The strain acquired the genes by a random mutation.

d. The strain picked up the genes by an efflux pump.

e. The strain acquired the genes through cell division events.

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