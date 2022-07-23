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Ch. 15 - Antimicrobial Drugs
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 15 - Antimicrobial DrugsProblem 12
Chapter 15, Problem 12

If a gene encoding a bacterial transpeptidase enzyme undergoes mutation, which of the following antimicrobials may no longer be effective against the mutated bacterium?
a. Macrolides
b. Polypeptide drugs
c. Tetracyclines
d. Penicillins
e. Quinolones

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of the bacterial transpeptidase enzyme. This enzyme is crucial for bacterial cell wall synthesis because it catalyzes the cross-linking of peptidoglycan chains, which provides structural integrity to the bacterial cell wall.
Step 2: Identify which class of antimicrobials targets the transpeptidase enzyme. Beta-lactam antibiotics, such as penicillins, inhibit transpeptidase by binding to its active site, preventing cell wall cross-linking and leading to bacterial cell death.
Step 3: Recognize that a mutation in the gene encoding transpeptidase can alter the enzyme's structure, potentially reducing the binding affinity of beta-lactam antibiotics and rendering them less effective or ineffective.
Step 4: Review the other antimicrobial classes listed: macrolides inhibit protein synthesis by binding to the 50S ribosomal subunit; polypeptide drugs disrupt cell membrane integrity; tetracyclines inhibit protein synthesis by binding to the 30S ribosomal subunit; quinolones inhibit DNA gyrase and topoisomerase IV involved in DNA replication. None of these directly target transpeptidase.
Step 5: Conclude that the antimicrobial class most likely to be ineffective due to mutation in the transpeptidase gene is penicillins, as their mechanism of action depends on binding to this enzyme.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Transpeptidase Enzyme

Transpeptidase enzymes, also known as penicillin-binding proteins (PBPs), are crucial for bacterial cell wall synthesis. They catalyze the cross-linking of peptidoglycan chains, providing structural integrity. Mutations in these enzymes can alter their binding sites, affecting the action of certain antibiotics.
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Mechanism of Action of Penicillins

Penicillins target bacterial transpeptidase enzymes by binding to their active sites, inhibiting cell wall synthesis and causing bacterial death. If the transpeptidase is mutated, penicillins may no longer bind effectively, leading to antibiotic resistance.
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Antibiotic Classes and Their Targets

Different antibiotics target distinct bacterial structures or functions: macrolides inhibit protein synthesis by binding the 50S ribosomal subunit; tetracyclines block the 30S subunit; polypeptide drugs disrupt cell membranes; quinolones inhibit DNA gyrase. Only penicillins directly target transpeptidase enzymes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following antimicrobial properties would be the most crucial to consider in developing a new antimicrobial?

a. Selective toxicity

b. Ease of administration

c. Lack of drug interactions

d. Long half-life

e. The drug’s capacity to be bactericidal

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Textbook Question

Assume a bacterium makes beta-lactamase. Could you still use a glycopeptide drug to treat an infection caused by this bacterium? Explain your reasoning.

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Textbook Question

Mark the following as true or false, and then correct the false statements so they are true.

a. Human cells make drug efflux pumps.

b. The minimum bactericidal concentration is the minimum concentration of the drug that kills at least 50 percent of the bacteria present.

c. The E-test can reveal if a drug is bactericidal or bacteriostatic.

d. A drug that is bactericidal at one dose may be bacteriostatic at another dose.

e. The antifolate combination therapy trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole may be used to treat protozoan infections.

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Textbook Question

Acquired antibiotic resistance can include all of the following except:

a. Altering an enzyme that a given drug may target

b. Making endospores

c. Altering a point of entry for a drug

d. Making enzymes that inactivate a drug

e. Increasing the number of efflux pumps that are active in a cell

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Textbook Question

Why is it challenging to obtain selectively toxic drugs against fungi, protozoans, and viruses?

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Textbook Question

Assume a clinical sample yields a strain of S. aureus containing a plasmid that encodes two antimicrobial-resistance genes. How did the bacterium most likely acquire these new resistance genes?

a. The strain was intrinsically resistant.

b. The strain obtained the genes through horizontal gene transfer.

c. The strain acquired the genes by a random mutation.

d. The strain picked up the genes by an efflux pump.

e. The strain acquired the genes through cell division events.

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