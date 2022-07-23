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Ch. 2 - Biochemistry Basics
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 2 - Biochemistry BasicsProblem 19
Chapter 2, Problem 19

Label the following fatty acids as saturated, monounsaturated, or polyunsaturated.
Three fatty acid structures showing saturated, monounsaturated, and polyunsaturated chains with carbon and hydrogen atoms.

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Identify the number of double bonds present in each fatty acid structure. Saturated fatty acids have no double bonds, monounsaturated fatty acids have exactly one double bond, and polyunsaturated fatty acids have two or more double bonds.
Examine the carbon chain of each fatty acid and count the double bonds by looking for carbon-carbon double bonds (C=C) in the structure.
For each fatty acid, classify it based on the count: if zero double bonds, label as saturated; if one double bond, label as monounsaturated; if two or more double bonds, label as polyunsaturated.
Consider the position and configuration (cis or trans) of the double bonds if provided, as this can affect the properties but does not change the classification of saturation level.
Summarize your findings by listing each fatty acid with its corresponding classification: saturated, monounsaturated, or polyunsaturated.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Saturated Fatty Acids

Saturated fatty acids have no double bonds between carbon atoms; all carbons are fully 'saturated' with hydrogen atoms. This structure makes them typically solid at room temperature and found in animal fats and some plant oils.
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Monounsaturated Fatty Acids

Monounsaturated fatty acids contain one double bond in their carbon chain. This double bond introduces a kink, affecting fluidity and melting point, and they are commonly found in olive oil and avocados.
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Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids

Polyunsaturated fatty acids have two or more double bonds in their carbon chain. These multiple double bonds create more kinks, increasing fluidity, and are essential fats found in fish oils and some plant oils like flaxseed.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

CIRCLE two covalent bonds and two hydrogen bonds in this image; label them. BOX a polar covalent bond.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is/are true regarding proteins? Select all that apply.

a. Proteins are made of amino acids.

b. Proteins can have higher-order structure.

c. Proteins are made by hydrolysis reactions.

d. Peptides are large proteins.

e. A protein's secondary structure is independent of the primary structure.

f. If the protein's primary structure is altered, it will not impact the protein's tertiary structure.

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Textbook Question

a. b. c. d. Label the following reactions as a neutralization reaction, a hydrolysis reaction, or a dehydration synthesis reaction. <IMAGE>

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