Textbook Question
CIRCLE two covalent bonds and two hydrogen bonds in this image; label them. BOX a polar covalent bond.
1478
views
CIRCLE two covalent bonds and two hydrogen bonds in this image; label them. BOX a polar covalent bond.
Which of the following is/are true regarding proteins? Select all that apply.
a. Proteins are made of amino acids.
b. Proteins can have higher-order structure.
c. Proteins are made by hydrolysis reactions.
d. Peptides are large proteins.
e. A protein's secondary structure is independent of the primary structure.
f. If the protein's primary structure is altered, it will not impact the protein's tertiary structure.
a. b. c. d. Label the following reactions as a neutralization reaction, a hydrolysis reaction, or a dehydration synthesis reaction. <IMAGE>