Label the following fatty acids as saturated, monounsaturated, or polyunsaturated.
CIRCLE two covalent bonds and two hydrogen bonds in this image; label them. BOX a polar covalent bond.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Covalent Bonds
Hydrogen Bonds
Polar Covalent Bonds
How many more times acidic is a solution with a pH of 9 versus a solution with a pH of 12?
Which of the following is false?
a. ATP is used to fuel cellular work.
b. ATP is a specialized ribonucleotide.
c. Energy is released from ATP by breaking off phosphate groups.
d. ATP is used to fuel exergonic reactions.
Which of the following is/are true regarding proteins? Select all that apply.
a. Proteins are made of amino acids.
b. Proteins can have higher-order structure.
c. Proteins are made by hydrolysis reactions.
d. Peptides are large proteins.
e. A protein's secondary structure is independent of the primary structure.
f. If the protein's primary structure is altered, it will not impact the protein's tertiary structure.
a. b. c. d. Label the following reactions as a neutralization reaction, a hydrolysis reaction, or a dehydration synthesis reaction. <IMAGE>
Cholesterol is best described as
a. A lipid.
b. A sterol.
c. An alcohol.
d. A fat.
e. A wax.