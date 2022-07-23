Textbook Question
Label the following fatty acids as saturated, monounsaturated, or polyunsaturated.
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Label the following fatty acids as saturated, monounsaturated, or polyunsaturated.
CIRCLE two covalent bonds and two hydrogen bonds in this image; label them. BOX a polar covalent bond.
a. b. c. d. Label the following reactions as a neutralization reaction, a hydrolysis reaction, or a dehydration synthesis reaction. <IMAGE>
Cholesterol is best described as
a. A lipid.
b. A sterol.
c. An alcohol.
d. A fat.
e. A wax.