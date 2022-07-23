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Ch. 20 - Urinary and Reproductive System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 20 - Urinary and Reproductive System InfectionsProblem 10
Chapter 20, Problem 10

Patients can contract chlamydia more than once because:
a. It is so commonly antibiotic resistant
b. Long-term immunity is not established after infection
c. It hides in neurons and reactivates, lysing cells
d. It is sexually transmitted
e. All of the above apply

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of chlamydia infection and the immune response it elicits. Chlamydia trachomatis is a bacterial pathogen that causes sexually transmitted infections.
Step 2: Consider the concept of immunity after infection. Some infections lead to long-lasting immunity, but others do not. Determine whether chlamydia infection results in long-term protective immunity.
Step 3: Evaluate the options given: (a) antibiotic resistance, (b) lack of long-term immunity, (c) latency in neurons, (d) mode of transmission, and (e) all of the above. Analyze which of these factors contribute to the possibility of reinfection.
Step 4: Recall that chlamydia does not establish latency in neurons like some viruses (e.g., herpes simplex virus), so option (c) is unlikely to be correct.
Step 5: Conclude that the main reason patients can contract chlamydia more than once is because long-term immunity is not established after infection, making option (b) the best explanation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Immunity and Reinfection

Some infections, like chlamydia, do not induce long-lasting immunity, meaning the immune system does not develop strong memory cells to prevent future infections. This allows patients to be reinfected multiple times after treatment or clearance of the initial infection.
Recommended video:
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03:19
Immune Tolerance

Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria evolve mechanisms to survive exposure to antibiotics. While some bacteria are resistant, chlamydia is generally susceptible to standard antibiotics, so resistance is not the main reason for repeated infections.
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ABC Transporters Provide Multidrug Resistance

Pathogen Latency and Reactivation

Certain pathogens, like herpesviruses, can hide in neurons and reactivate later, causing recurrent infections. Chlamydia does not establish latency in neurons, so reactivation from a hidden state is not a feature of its infection cycle.
Recommended video:
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Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A male patient is complaining of frothy discharge and painful urination. After negative NAAT testing, you will most likely prescribe:

a. Penicillin

b. Tetracycline

c. A cephalosporin

d. Metronidazole

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Textbook Question

How do lactobacilli limit infections in the vagina? Select all that apply.

a. They competitively exclude potential pathogens

b. They make hydrogen peroxide

c. They ferment fructose to make lactic acid

d. They lower the vaginal pH, which limits pathogen growth

e. They increase the rate of vaginal mucus secretion

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Textbook Question

Indicate if the statement is true or false and then correct each false statement so that it is true:

a. Sexually transmitted infections always affect the reproductive tract

b. CAUTIs are usually classified as uncomplicated UTIs

c. Candida species are the leading cause of uncomplicated UTIs

d. Syphilis can be vertically transmitted from a mother to her fetus

e. Herpes simplex virus 2 can be transmitted to a partner without intercourse

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Textbook Question

You see a corkscrew-like bacterial cell under dark field microscopy. If the sample came from __________, it is likely __________.

a. Genital lesions, leptospirosis

b. Urine, gonorrhea

c. Urine, syphilis

d. Genital lesions, syphilis

e. Vaginal discharge, chlamydia

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Textbook Question

Match the following terms to their definition. Some terms may be matched to more than one definition and some definitions may not be used.

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