A male patient is complaining of frothy discharge and painful urination. After negative NAAT testing, you will most likely prescribe:
a. Penicillin
b. Tetracycline
c. A cephalosporin
d. Metronidazole
A male patient is complaining of frothy discharge and painful urination. After negative NAAT testing, you will most likely prescribe:
a. Penicillin
b. Tetracycline
c. A cephalosporin
d. Metronidazole
How do lactobacilli limit infections in the vagina? Select all that apply.
a. They competitively exclude potential pathogens
b. They make hydrogen peroxide
c. They ferment fructose to make lactic acid
d. They lower the vaginal pH, which limits pathogen growth
e. They increase the rate of vaginal mucus secretion
Indicate if the statement is true or false and then correct each false statement so that it is true:
a. Sexually transmitted infections always affect the reproductive tract
b. CAUTIs are usually classified as uncomplicated UTIs
c. Candida species are the leading cause of uncomplicated UTIs
d. Syphilis can be vertically transmitted from a mother to her fetus
e. Herpes simplex virus 2 can be transmitted to a partner without intercourse
You see a corkscrew-like bacterial cell under dark field microscopy. If the sample came from __________, it is likely __________.
a. Genital lesions, leptospirosis
b. Urine, gonorrhea
c. Urine, syphilis
d. Genital lesions, syphilis
e. Vaginal discharge, chlamydia
Match the following terms to their definition. Some terms may be matched to more than one definition and some definitions may not be used.
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