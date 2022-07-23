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Ch. 20 - Urinary and Reproductive System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 20 - Urinary and Reproductive System InfectionsProblem 11
Chapter 20, Problem 11

Indicate if the statement is true or false and then correct each false statement so that it is true:
a. Sexually transmitted infections always affect the reproductive tract
b. CAUTIs are usually classified as uncomplicated UTIs
c. Candida species are the leading cause of uncomplicated UTIs
d. Syphilis can be vertically transmitted from a mother to her fetus
e. Herpes simplex virus 2 can be transmitted to a partner without intercourse

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze statement (a): 'Sexually transmitted infections always affect the reproductive tract.' Consider that some STIs can affect other areas such as the oral cavity or rectum, not just the reproductive tract. Determine if the word 'always' is accurate here.
Step 2: Evaluate statement (b): 'CAUTIs are usually classified as uncomplicated UTIs.' Recall that CAUTIs (Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections) often involve additional complications due to catheter use, so assess whether they fit the definition of uncomplicated UTIs.
Step 3: Review statement (c): 'Candida species are the leading cause of uncomplicated UTIs.' Think about the common causative agents of uncomplicated UTIs, typically bacterial species like Escherichia coli, and whether Candida (a fungus) is the leading cause.
Step 4: Consider statement (d): 'Syphilis can be vertically transmitted from a mother to her fetus.' Reflect on the modes of transmission of Treponema pallidum, the causative agent of syphilis, and whether vertical transmission is possible.
Step 5: Assess statement (e): 'Herpes simplex virus 2 can be transmitted to a partner without intercourse.' Understand the transmission routes of HSV-2, including skin-to-skin contact, and determine if transmission can occur without sexual intercourse.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and Their Affected Sites

STIs are infections primarily transmitted through sexual contact, often affecting the reproductive tract. However, some STIs can also infect other body areas, such as the mouth, throat, or rectum, meaning they do not always affect only the reproductive tract.
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Bacteriophage: Lysogenic Phage Infections

Classification and Characteristics of Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTIs)

CAUTIs occur in patients with urinary catheters and are generally considered complicated UTIs due to the presence of foreign devices and increased risk of resistant pathogens. Uncomplicated UTIs typically occur in healthy individuals without structural or functional urinary tract abnormalities.
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Common Pathogens in Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections

Uncomplicated UTIs are most commonly caused by bacteria, especially Escherichia coli. Candida species, a type of yeast, are not the leading cause but may cause UTIs in immunocompromised patients or those with catheters.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A male patient is complaining of frothy discharge and painful urination. After negative NAAT testing, you will most likely prescribe:

a. Penicillin

b. Tetracycline

c. A cephalosporin

d. Metronidazole

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Textbook Question

Patients can contract chlamydia more than once because:

a. It is so commonly antibiotic resistant

b. Long-term immunity is not established after infection

c. It hides in neurons and reactivates, lysing cells

d. It is sexually transmitted

e. All of the above apply

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Textbook Question

You see a corkscrew-like bacterial cell under dark field microscopy. If the sample came from __________, it is likely __________.

a. Genital lesions, leptospirosis

b. Urine, gonorrhea

c. Urine, syphilis

d. Genital lesions, syphilis

e. Vaginal discharge, chlamydia

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Textbook Question

Match the following terms to their definition. Some terms may be matched to more than one definition and some definitions may not be used.

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