A male patient is complaining of frothy discharge and painful urination. After negative NAAT testing, you will most likely prescribe:
a. Penicillin
b. Tetracycline
c. A cephalosporin
d. Metronidazole
A male patient is complaining of frothy discharge and painful urination. After negative NAAT testing, you will most likely prescribe:
a. Penicillin
b. Tetracycline
c. A cephalosporin
d. Metronidazole
Patients can contract chlamydia more than once because:
a. It is so commonly antibiotic resistant
b. Long-term immunity is not established after infection
c. It hides in neurons and reactivates, lysing cells
d. It is sexually transmitted
e. All of the above apply
You see a corkscrew-like bacterial cell under dark field microscopy. If the sample came from __________, it is likely __________.
a. Genital lesions, leptospirosis
b. Urine, gonorrhea
c. Urine, syphilis
d. Genital lesions, syphilis
e. Vaginal discharge, chlamydia
Match the following terms to their definition. Some terms may be matched to more than one definition and some definitions may not be used.
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