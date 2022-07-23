Textbook Question
Compare and contrast production of viral proteins for dsDNA viruses and ssRNA+ viruses.
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Compare and contrast production of viral proteins for dsDNA viruses and ssRNA+ viruses.
Assume a new enveloped RNA virus is causing an epidemic. Which of the following may be useful to manage the disease? Select all that apply.
a. Injectable antibodies
b. Interferons
c. Antibiotics
d. Nucleoside analogs
A young mother who has hepatitis B is under your care. Your main concern is to prevent the spread of the virus from infected cells to healthy ones. You would recommend:
a. Acyclovir
b. Retrovir
c. Interferon
d. Valtrex