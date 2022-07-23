Textbook Question
Compare and contrast production of viral proteins for dsDNA viruses and ssRNA+ viruses.
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Compare and contrast production of viral proteins for dsDNA viruses and ssRNA+ viruses.
Assume a new enveloped RNA virus is causing an epidemic. Which of the following may be useful to manage the disease? Select all that apply.
a. Injectable antibodies
b. Interferons
c. Antibiotics
d. Nucleoside analogs
An accidental needle stick occurs during the routine treatment of an HIV-positive patient who arrives at your clinic. Immediate administration of _______________ can block viral entry.
a. Enfuvirtide
b. Vapendavir
c. AZT
d. Amantadine
An RNA virus with an antisense or negative strand must have which of the following enzymes to replicate?
a. Reverse transcriptase
b. Host DNA polymerase
c. RNA-dependent RNA polymerase
d. Host RNA polymerase