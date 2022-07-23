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Ch. 6 - Viruses and Prions
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 6 - Viruses and PrionsProblem 2
Chapter 6, Problem 2

A young mother who has hepatitis B is under your care. Your main concern is to prevent the spread of the virus from infected cells to healthy ones. You would recommend:
a. Acyclovir
b. Retrovir
c. Interferon
d. Valtrex

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of hepatitis B virus (HBV). HBV is a DNA virus that infects liver cells and can cause both acute and chronic liver disease. The goal in treatment is to inhibit viral replication and prevent spread to healthy cells.
Step 2: Review the mechanism of action of each drug option: acyclovir and Valtrex (valacyclovir) are primarily antiviral drugs effective against herpes viruses, Retrovir (zidovudine) is used for HIV treatment, and interferon is a protein that modulates the immune response and has antiviral effects, including activity against HBV.
Step 3: Recognize that interferon is commonly used in hepatitis B treatment because it enhances the immune system's ability to fight the virus and reduce viral replication, thereby preventing spread to healthy cells.
Step 4: Compare the drugs' effectiveness specifically for HBV: acyclovir and Valtrex are not effective against HBV, Retrovir targets HIV reverse transcriptase, so it is not suitable for HBV, while interferon has proven efficacy in managing HBV infection.
Step 5: Conclude that the recommended drug to prevent the spread of hepatitis B virus from infected to healthy cells is interferon, based on its antiviral and immunomodulatory properties.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Infection

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that affects the liver and is transmitted through blood and bodily fluids. Understanding its replication cycle and modes of transmission is essential to prevent spread and manage infection effectively.
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Antiviral Medications and Their Targets

Different antivirals target specific viruses or viral processes. For example, acyclovir and Valtrex are effective against herpes viruses, Retrovir targets HIV, while interferon boosts the immune response against viruses like HBV.
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Interferon's Role in Viral Infections

Interferons are proteins that enhance the immune system's ability to fight viral infections by inhibiting viral replication and activating immune cells. They are commonly used in treating chronic hepatitis B to reduce viral load.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast production of viral proteins for dsDNA viruses and ssRNA+ viruses.

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Textbook Question

Assume a new enveloped RNA virus is causing an epidemic. Which of the following may be useful to manage the disease? Select all that apply.

a. Injectable antibodies

b. Interferons

c. Antibiotics

d. Nucleoside analogs

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Textbook Question

An accidental needle stick occurs during the routine treatment of an HIV-positive patient who arrives at your clinic. Immediate administration of _______________ can block viral entry.

a. Enfuvirtide

b. Vapendavir

c. AZT

d. Amantadine

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Textbook Question

An RNA virus with an antisense or negative strand must have which of the following enzymes to replicate?

a. Reverse transcriptase

b. Host DNA polymerase

c. RNA-dependent RNA polymerase

d. Host RNA polymerase

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