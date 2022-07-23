How might phage conversion provide a bacterium with an evolutionary advantage?
Compare and contrast production of viral proteins for dsDNA viruses and ssRNA+ viruses.
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Key Concepts
Genome Type and Replication Strategy
Transcription and Translation Mechanisms
Temporal Regulation of Viral Protein Production
The patient has a viral titer of 200 on day four after infection, 30 at 4 weeks after infection, 600 at 8 months after infection, and 23 after 1 year of infection. This is likely a(n) _______________ infection.
Assume a new enveloped RNA virus is causing an epidemic. Which of the following may be useful to manage the disease? Select all that apply.
a. Injectable antibodies
b. Interferons
c. Antibiotics
d. Nucleoside analogs
An accidental needle stick occurs during the routine treatment of an HIV-positive patient who arrives at your clinic. Immediate administration of _______________ can block viral entry.
a. Enfuvirtide
b. Vapendavir
c. AZT
d. Amantadine
A young mother who has hepatitis B is under your care. Your main concern is to prevent the spread of the virus from infected cells to healthy ones. You would recommend:
a. Acyclovir
b. Retrovir
c. Interferon
d. Valtrex
An RNA virus with an antisense or negative strand must have which of the following enzymes to replicate?
a. Reverse transcriptase
b. Host DNA polymerase
c. RNA-dependent RNA polymerase
d. Host RNA polymerase