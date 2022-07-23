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Ch. 9 - Principles of Infectious Disease and Epidemiology
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 9 - Principles of Infectious Disease and EpidemiologyProblem 2
Chapter 9, Problem 2

Indicate the true statements and then correct the false statements, so they are true.
a. Zoonotic diseases pass from humans to animals.
b. Communicable diseases spread from person to person.
c. Noncommunicable diseases are contagious.
d. Koch’s postulates of disease are mainly used to study noninfectious diseases.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze statement (a): 'Zoonotic diseases pass from humans to animals.' Understand that zoonotic diseases are infections that are transmitted from animals to humans, not the other way around. Therefore, this statement is false and should be corrected to: 'Zoonotic diseases pass from animals to humans.'
Step 2: Analyze statement (b): 'Communicable diseases spread from person to person.' Recognize that communicable diseases are indeed infectious diseases that can be transmitted directly or indirectly between people. This statement is true and requires no correction.
Step 3: Analyze statement (c): 'Noncommunicable diseases are contagious.' Recall that noncommunicable diseases are not infectious and cannot be transmitted between people, so they are not contagious. This statement is false and should be corrected to: 'Noncommunicable diseases are not contagious.'
Step 4: Analyze statement (d): 'Koch’s postulates of disease are mainly used to study noninfectious diseases.' Remember that Koch’s postulates are a set of criteria used to establish the causative relationship between a microbe and an infectious disease. Therefore, this statement is false and should be corrected to: 'Koch’s postulates of disease are mainly used to study infectious diseases.'
Step 5: Summarize the corrections and confirm understanding of key microbiology concepts: zoonotic diseases transmission direction, definition of communicable and noncommunicable diseases, and the purpose of Koch’s postulates.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Zoonotic Diseases

Zoonotic diseases are infections that are transmitted from animals to humans, not the other way around. These diseases can be caused by viruses, bacteria, or parasites and often involve close contact between humans and animals, such as rabies or Lyme disease.
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Communicable vs. Noncommunicable Diseases

Communicable vs Noncommunicable Diseases

Communicable diseases are infectious illnesses that spread from one person to another through direct or indirect contact. Noncommunicable diseases, in contrast, are not contagious and cannot be transmitted between people; examples include diabetes and cancer.
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Koch’s Postulates

Koch’s postulates are a set of criteria used to establish a causative relationship between a microorganism and an infectious disease. They are primarily applied to study infectious diseases, not noninfectious conditions, by isolating and identifying the pathogen responsible.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

State what type of mortality rate is applicable.


Scenario 1: Out of 6,000 live births last week, 10 of the women died.

Type of mortality rate?

Scenario 2: 300 patients had disease X last year, 10 of whom died.

Type of mortality rate?

Scenario 3: Of the 120,000 live births in a particular community last year, 15 of the babies died before their first birthday.

Type of mortality rate?

Scenario 4: Out of 3,000 people in a given population, 100 died of pneumonia.

Type of mortality rate?

Calculated mortality rate (expressed per 100 in the population):

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Textbook Question

Match the following:

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Textbook Question

List three functions of public health.

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Textbook Question

In developed nations, which of the following are considered endemic diseases, and which are considered sporadic diseases?

Influenza: (endemic or sporadic)

Tetanus: (endemic or sporadic)

Plague: (endemic or sporadic)

Common cold: (endemic or sporadic)

Streptococcal pharyngitis: (endemic or sporadic)

Botulism: (endemic or sporadic)

Pneumonia: (endemic or sporadic)

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