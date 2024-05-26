Which of the preceding compounds forms hydrogen bonds with a solvent such as ethanol?
4. CH3CH2CH2NHCH3
5. CH3CH2CH2COOH
6. CH3CH2CH2CH2F
Explain why
a. H2O (100 °C) has a higher boiling point than CH3OH 165 °C2.
b. H2O (100 °C) has a higher boiling point than NH3 (-33 °C).
Which has
a. the higher boiling point: 1-bromopentane or 1-bromohexane?
b. the higher boiling point: pentyl chloride or isopentyl chloride?
In Table 7.2, what is the smallest alkane, the smallest terminal alkene, and the smallest terminal alkyne that are liquids at room temperature, which is generally taken to be 20 °C to 25 °C?
For each pair of compounds, circle the compound you expect to have the higher boiling point. Explain your reasoning.
(d) HOCH2—(CH2)4—CH2OH or (CH3)3CCH(OH)CH3
(e) (CH3CH2CH2)2NH or (CH3CH2)3N
(f)
Which of the following pure compounds can form hydrogen bonds? Which can form hydrogen bonds with water? Which ones do you expect to be soluble in water?
a. (CH3CH2)2NH
b. (CH3CH2)3N
c. CH3CH2CH2OH
d. (CH3CH2CH2)2OH
Contrary to expectation, the addition of more fluorines to ethane lowers the boiling point. Explain this phenomenon.