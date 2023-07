A bottle of allyl bromide was found to contain a large amount of an impurity. A careful distillation separated the impurity, which has the molecular formula C3H6O. The following 13C NMR spectrum of the impurity was obtained:

(a) Propose a structure for this impurity. (b) Assign the peaks in the 13C NMR spectrum to the carbon atoms in the structure. (c) Suggest how this impurity arose in the allyl bromide sample.