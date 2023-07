A laboratory student was converting cyclohexanol to cyclohexyl bromide by using one equivalent of sodium bromide in a large excess of concentrated sulfuric acid. The major product she recovered was not cyclohexyl bromide, but a compound of formula C6H10 that gave the following 13C NMR spectrum:

(a) Propose a structure for this product. (b) Assign the peaks in the 13C NMR spectrum to the carbon atoms in the structure. (c) Suggest modifications in the reaction to obtain a better yield of cyclohexyl bromide.