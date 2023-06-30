Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass SpectNMR Practice
6:31 minutes
Problem 13m
Textbook Question

Draw the NMR spectra you expect for the following compounds. (a)

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
225
Was this helpful?
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.