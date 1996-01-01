15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Purpose of Analytical Techniques
7:29 minutes
Problem 13f
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw a splitting tree, similar to Figures 13-32 and 13-33, for proton Hc in styrene. What is the chemical shift of proton Hc?
Verified Solution
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
34
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Reason for Analytical Methods with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice