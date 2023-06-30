Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass SpectH NMR Table
5:02 minutes
Problem 13d
Textbook Question

In a 300-MHz spectrometer, the protons in iodomethane absorb at a position 650 Hz downfield from TMS. (a) What is the chemical shift of these protons? (b) What is the chemical shift of the iodomethane protons in a 60-MHz spectrometer? (c) How many hertz downfield from TMS would they absorb at 60 MHz?

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
53
Was this helpful?
11:44m

Watch next

Master 1H NMR Chemical Shifts with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
11:44
1H NMR Chemical Shifts
Johnny Betancourt
291
1
9
04:18
Ranking Shielded Protons
Johnny Betancourt
171
2
18
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.