Organic Chemistry15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect1H NMR:Spin-Splitting Simple Tree Diagrams
Problem 13
Using a 60-MHz spectrometer, a chemist observes the following absorption: doublet, J = 7 Hz, at d 4.00 (a) What would the chemical shift (d) be in the 300-MHz spectrum? (b) What would the splitting value J be in the 300-MHz spectrum? (c) How many hertz from the TMS peak is this absorption in the 60-MHz spectrum? In the 300-MHz spectrum?

