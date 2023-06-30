Using a 60-MHz spectrometer, a chemist observes the following absorption:
doublet, J = 7 Hz, at d 4.00
(a) What would the chemical shift (d) be in the 300-MHz spectrum?
(b) What would the splitting value J be in the 300-MHz spectrum?
(c) How many hertz from the TMS peak is this absorption in the 60-MHz spectrum? In the 300-MHz spectrum?
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
15
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Splitting with J-Values:Simple Tree Diagram with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt