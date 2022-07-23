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Ch. 01 - Introduction, Measurement, Estimating
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 01 - Introduction, Measurement, EstimatingProblem 30
Chapter 1, Problem 30

American football uses a field that is 100.0 yd long, whereas a soccer field is 100.0 m long. Which field is longer, and by how much (give yards, meters, and percent)?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the length of the soccer field from meters to yards using the conversion factor: 1 meter = 1.09361 yards. The formula is: Length(yards)=Length(meters)×1.09361.
Compare the lengths of the two fields in yards. Subtract the length of the American football field (100.0 yd) from the converted length of the soccer field in yards to determine which is longer and by how much.
Convert the difference in length (from step 2) back to meters using the inverse conversion factor: 1 yard = 0.9144 meters. The formula is: Difference(meters)=Difference(yards)×0.9144.
Calculate the percentage difference between the two fields relative to the length of the American football field. Use the formula: Percentage=(Difference÷Length(American football))×100.
Summarize the results: state which field is longer, the difference in both yards and meters, and the percentage difference.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a measurement from one unit to another. In this case, it involves converting yards to meters and vice versa. Understanding the conversion factors, such as 1 yard equals approximately 0.9144 meters, is essential for accurately comparing the lengths of the two fields.
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Measurement Comparison

Measurement comparison involves evaluating two or more quantities to determine which is greater or by how much one exceeds the other. This requires a clear understanding of the values being compared, as well as the ability to perform arithmetic operations to find the difference in lengths between the football and soccer fields.
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Percentage Calculation

Percentage calculation is a mathematical process used to express a number as a fraction of 100. In this context, it helps determine how much longer one field is compared to the other in relative terms. This involves calculating the difference in lengths and then dividing that difference by the length of the shorter field, followed by multiplying by 100 to get the percentage.
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