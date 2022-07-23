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Ch. 01 - Introduction, Measurement, Estimating
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 01 - Introduction, Measurement, EstimatingProblem 1g
Chapter 1, Problem 1g

How many significant figures does the following number have? 8700

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1
Identify the rules for determining significant figures: Non-zero digits are always significant, zeros between non-zero digits are significant, leading zeros are not significant, and trailing zeros are significant only if there is a decimal point.
Examine the number 8700. It has no decimal point, so the trailing zeros may or may not be significant depending on how the number is written or the context provided.
If the number is written as 8700 (without a decimal point), the trailing zeros are not considered significant, and the number has 2 significant figures (8 and 7).
If the number is written as 8700. (with a decimal point), the trailing zeros are considered significant, and the number has 4 significant figures (8, 7, 0, and 0).
If the number is written in scientific notation, such as 8.7 × 10³, it explicitly shows 2 significant figures, or 8.700 × 10³ would show 4 significant figures. Always check the context or notation to determine the exact count.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and ensuring that calculations reflect the precision of the data.
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Trailing Zeros

Trailing zeros are the zeros that appear at the end of a number. Their significance depends on the presence of a decimal point. For example, in the number 8700, the trailing zeros are not considered significant unless specified by a decimal point (e.g., 8700. has four significant figures). This distinction is important for determining the correct number of significant figures.
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Measurement Precision

Measurement precision refers to the degree of reproducibility or consistency of a set of measurements. It is influenced by the measuring instrument and the method used. In the context of significant figures, precision is reflected in how many digits are reported, which indicates the certainty of the measurement and helps avoid misinterpretation of data.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

American football uses a field that is 100.0 yd long, whereas a soccer field is 100.0 m long. Which field is longer, and by how much (give yards, meters, and percent)?

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Textbook Question

A plumb bob (a mass m hanging on a string) is deflected from the vertical by an angle θ due to a massive mountain nearby (Fig. 6–37).

(b) Make a rough estimate of the mass of Mt. Everest, assuming it has the shape of a cone 4000 m high and base of diameter 4000 m. Assume its mass per unit volume is 3000kg per m³.

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Textbook Question

How many significant figures does the following number have? 0.0086

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Textbook Question

Many sailboats are docked at a marina 4.4 km away on the opposite side of a lake. You stare at one of the sailboats because, when you are lying flat at the water's edge, you can just see its deck but none of the side of the sailboat. You then go to that sailboat on the other side of the lake and measure that the deck is 1.5 m above the level of the water. Using Fig. 1–14, where h = 1.5 m , estimate the radius R of the Earth.

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