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Ch. 01 - Introduction, Measurement, Estimating
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 01 - Introduction, Measurement, EstimatingProblem 1e
Chapter 1, Problem 1e

How many significant figures does the following number have? 0.0086

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1
Identify the rules for determining significant figures: Non-zero digits are always significant, zeros between non-zero digits are significant, and leading zeros (zeros before the first non-zero digit) are not significant.
Analyze the given number, 0.0086. Notice that the leading zeros (0.00) are not significant because they only serve as placeholders to position the decimal point.
Focus on the non-zero digits and any zeros that are between them or follow them. In this case, the digits '8' and '6' are non-zero and therefore significant.
Conclude that the number 0.0086 has two significant figures, as only the digits '8' and '6' contribute to the precision of the number.
Remember that significant figures are important in scientific measurements to reflect the precision of the data being reported.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. This includes all non-zero digits, any zeros between significant digits, and trailing zeros in the decimal portion. Understanding significant figures is crucial for accurately reporting measurements and calculations in scientific contexts.
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Leading Zeros

Leading zeros are the zeros that precede all non-zero digits in a number. They are not considered significant because they do not affect the value of the number. For example, in the number 0.0086, the leading zeros (0.00) do not count towards the significant figures.
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Counting Significant Figures

To determine the number of significant figures in a number, one must identify all non-zero digits and any zeros that are between them or follow a decimal point. In the case of 0.0086, the significant figures are '8' and '6', resulting in a total of two significant figures.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many significant figures does the following number have? 8700

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Textbook Question

American football uses a field that is 100.0 yd long, whereas a soccer field is 100.0 m long. Which field is longer, and by how much (give yards, meters, and percent)?

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Textbook Question

A plumb bob (a mass m hanging on a string) is deflected from the vertical by an angle θ due to a massive mountain nearby (Fig. 6–37).

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