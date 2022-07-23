How many significant figures does the following number have? 8700
How many significant figures does the following number have? 0.0086
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Key Concepts
Significant Figures
Leading Zeros
Counting Significant Figures
American football uses a field that is 100.0 yd long, whereas a soccer field is 100.0 m long. Which field is longer, and by how much (give yards, meters, and percent)?
A plumb bob (a mass m hanging on a string) is deflected from the vertical by an angle θ due to a massive mountain nearby (Fig. 6–37).
(b) Make a rough estimate of the mass of Mt. Everest, assuming it has the shape of a cone 4000 m high and base of diameter 4000 m. Assume its mass per unit volume is 3000kg per m³.
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