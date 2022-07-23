Figure 2–42 shows the velocity of a train as a function of time. At what time was its velocity greatest?
A baseball pitcher throws a baseball with a speed of 43 m/s. Estimate the average acceleration of the ball during the throwing motion. In throwing the baseball, the pitcher accelerates it through a displacement of about 3.5 m, from behind the body to the point where it is released (Fig. 2–44).
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Key Concepts
Acceleration
Kinematics
Displacement
For an object falling freely from rest, show that the distance traveled during each successive second increases in the ratio of successive odd integers (1, 3, 5, etc.). (This was first shown by Galileo.) See Figs. 2–27 and 2–30.
Figure 2–42 shows the velocity of a train as a function of time. During what periods, if any, was the velocity constant?
A rocket rises vertically, from rest, with an acceleration of 3.2 m/s² until it runs out of fuel at an altitude of 725 m. After this point, its acceleration is that of gravity, downward. What maximum altitude does the rocket reach?
A car traveling 85 km/h slows down at a constant 0.50 m/s² just by 'letting up on the gas.' Calculate the distance it travels during the first and fifth seconds.
Figure 2–42 shows the velocity of a train as a function of time. During what periods, if any, was the acceleration constant?