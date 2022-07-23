Acceleration

Acceleration is defined as the rate of change of velocity of an object with respect to time. It can be calculated using the formula a = (v_f - v_i) / t, where v_f is the final velocity, v_i is the initial velocity, and t is the time taken for the change. In this scenario, the pitcher accelerates the baseball from rest (0 m/s) to a speed of 43 m/s over a distance of 3.5 m.