Figure 2–42 shows the velocity of a train as a function of time. At what time was its velocity greatest?
Figure 2–42 shows the velocity of a train as a function of time. During what periods, if any, was the acceleration constant?
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Key Concepts
Acceleration
Velocity-Time Graphs
Intervals of Constant Acceleration
A baseball pitcher throws a baseball with a speed of 43 m/s. Estimate the average acceleration of the ball during the throwing motion. In throwing the baseball, the pitcher accelerates it through a displacement of about 3.5 m, from behind the body to the point where it is released (Fig. 2–44).
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For an object falling freely from rest, show that the distance traveled during each successive second increases in the ratio of successive odd integers (1, 3, 5, etc.). (This was first shown by Galileo.) See Figs. 2–27 and 2–30.
The position of an object is given by 𝓍 = At + Bt², where 𝓍 is in meters and t is in seconds. What are the units of A and B?
Figure 2–42 shows the velocity of a train as a function of time. During what periods, if any, was the velocity constant?
A car traveling 85 km/h slows down at a constant 0.50 m/s² just by 'letting up on the gas.' Calculate the distance it travels during the first and fifth seconds.