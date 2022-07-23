Figure 2–42 shows the velocity of a train as a function of time. At what time was its velocity greatest?
Figure 2–42 shows the velocity of a train as a function of time. During what periods, if any, was the velocity constant?
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Key Concepts
Velocity
Constant Velocity
Graph Interpretation
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Figure 2–42 shows the velocity of a train as a function of time. During what periods, if any, was the acceleration constant?