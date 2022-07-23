Every year the Earth travels about 10⁹ km as it orbits the Sun. What is Earth's average speed in km/h?
The position of an object along a straight tunnel as a function of time is plotted in Fig. 2–40. What is its average velocity between t = 25.0 s and t = 30.0 s?
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Key Concepts
Average Velocity
Displacement
Time Interval
An airplane travels 1900 km at a speed of 720 km/h, and then encounters a tailwind that boosts its speed to 990 km/h for the next 2700 km. What was the total time for the trip? What was the average speed of the plane for this trip? [Hint: Does Eq. 2–12d apply?]
The position of an object is given by 𝓍 = At + Bt², where 𝓍 is in meters and t is in seconds. What are the units of A and B?
Sketch the v vs. t graph for the object whose displacement as a function of time is given by Fig. 2–40.
A horse trots away from its trainer in a straight line, moving 38 m away in 7.4 s. It then turns abruptly and gallops halfway back in 1.8 s. Calculate its average speed
A bowling ball traveling with constant speed hits the pins at the end of a bowling lane 16.5 m long. The bowler hears the sound of the ball hitting the pins 2.75 s after the ball is released from his hands. What is the speed of the ball, assuming the speed of sound is 340 m/s?