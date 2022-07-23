Skip to main content
Ch. 02 - Describing Motion: Kinematics in One Dimension
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 02 - Describing Motion: Kinematics in One DimensionProblem 16d
Chapter 2, Problem 16d

The position of an object along a straight tunnel as a function of time is plotted in Fig. 2–40. What is its average velocity between t = 25.0 s and t = 30.0 s?
Graph showing position (m) versus time (s) with a red curve, indicating motion along a straight path over 50 seconds.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the formula for average velocity: \( v_{\text{avg}} = \frac{\Delta x}{\Delta t} \), where \( \Delta x \) is the change in position and \( \Delta t \) is the change in time.
From the problem, the time interval is given as \( t_1 = 25.0 \ \text{s} \) and \( t_2 = 30.0 \ \text{s} \). Determine the corresponding positions \( x_1 \) and \( x_2 \) from the graph provided in the figure.
Calculate the change in position: \( \Delta x = x_2 - x_1 \). Substitute the values of \( x_2 \) and \( x_1 \) obtained from the graph.
Calculate the change in time: \( \Delta t = t_2 - t_1 \). Substitute \( t_2 = 30.0 \ \text{s} \) and \( t_1 = 25.0 \ \text{s} \).
Substitute \( \Delta x \) and \( \Delta t \) into the formula for average velocity: \( v_{\text{avg}} = \frac{\Delta x}{\Delta t} \). Simplify the expression to find the average velocity.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Velocity

Average velocity is defined as the total displacement divided by the total time taken. It provides a measure of how fast an object is moving in a specific direction over a given time interval. In this case, to find the average velocity between two time points, one must determine the change in position of the object during that time and divide it by the time elapsed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:44
Solving Constant and Average Velocity Problems

Displacement

Displacement is a vector quantity that refers to the change in position of an object. It is calculated as the final position minus the initial position and takes into account the direction of movement. In the context of the question, knowing the positions of the object at t = 25.0 s and t = 30.0 s is essential to calculate the displacement needed for the average velocity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:13
Displacement vs. Distance

Time Interval

The time interval is the duration over which an event occurs, measured as the difference between two time points. In this question, the time interval is from t = 25.0 s to t = 30.0 s, which is 5 seconds. Understanding the time interval is crucial for calculating average velocity, as it provides the denominator in the average velocity formula.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:29
Using Single Intervals in Positive Launch Problems
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Every year the Earth travels about 10⁹ km as it orbits the Sun. What is Earth's average speed in km/h?

1618
views
Textbook Question

An airplane travels 1900 km at a speed of 720 km/h, and then encounters a tailwind that boosts its speed to 990 km/h for the next 2700 km. What was the total time for the trip? What was the average speed of the plane for this trip? [Hint: Does Eq. 2–12d apply?]

1727
views
Textbook Question

The position of an object is given by 𝓍 = At + Bt², where 𝓍 is in meters and t is in seconds. What are the units of A and B?

1482
views
Textbook Question

Sketch the v vs. t graph for the object whose displacement as a function of time is given by Fig. 2–40.

616
views
Textbook Question

A horse trots away from its trainer in a straight line, moving 38 m away in 7.4 s. It then turns abruptly and gallops halfway back in 1.8 s. Calculate its average speed

1441
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A bowling ball traveling with constant speed hits the pins at the end of a bowling lane 16.5 m long. The bowler hears the sound of the ball hitting the pins 2.75 s after the ball is released from his hands. What is the speed of the ball, assuming the speed of sound is 340 m/s?

1787
views