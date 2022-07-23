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Ch. 02 - Describing Motion: Kinematics in One Dimension
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 02 - Describing Motion: Kinematics in One DimensionProblem 18
Chapter 2, Problem 18

Sketch the v vs. t graph for the object whose displacement as a function of time is given by Fig. 2–40.

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Analyze the displacement vs. time graph (Fig. 2–40) to determine the slope of the graph at different time intervals. The slope of a displacement vs. time graph represents the velocity of the object.
Identify the regions of the graph where the slope is constant, increasing, decreasing, or zero. A constant slope indicates constant velocity, an increasing slope indicates acceleration, a decreasing slope indicates deceleration, and a zero slope indicates the object is at rest.
For each time interval, calculate the slope of the displacement vs. time graph. Use the formula for slope: \( \text{slope} = \frac{\Delta y}{\Delta x} \), where \( \Delta y \) is the change in displacement and \( \Delta x \) is the change in time.
Plot the calculated slopes (velocities) on a velocity vs. time graph. Ensure that the velocity values correspond to the correct time intervals from the displacement vs. time graph.
Connect the points on the velocity vs. time graph appropriately. If the slope of the displacement graph changes linearly, the velocity graph will show a straight line. If the slope changes abruptly, the velocity graph will have a sharp transition.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Displacement vs. Time Relationship

Displacement as a function of time describes how the position of an object changes over time. The slope of the displacement vs. time graph indicates the object's velocity. A steeper slope represents a higher velocity, while a flat line indicates the object is at rest. Understanding this relationship is crucial for interpreting how displacement affects velocity.
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Velocity vs. Time Graph

The velocity vs. time graph represents how an object's velocity changes over time. The area under the velocity curve corresponds to the displacement of the object. If the velocity is constant, the graph will be a horizontal line, while varying velocity will create a curve. This graph is essential for visualizing motion and understanding acceleration.
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Graphical Interpretation of Motion

Graphical interpretation involves analyzing graphs to extract information about an object's motion. By sketching the velocity vs. time graph based on the displacement graph, one can identify key features such as acceleration, deceleration, and constant velocity. This skill is vital for solving problems in kinematics and understanding the dynamics of moving objects.
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Figure 2–42 shows the velocity of a train as a function of time. At what time was its velocity greatest?

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The position of an object is given by 𝓍 = At + Bt², where 𝓍 is in meters and t is in seconds. What are the units of A and B?

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The position of an object along a straight tunnel as a function of time is plotted in Fig. 2–40. What is its average velocity between t = 25.0 s and t = 30.0 s?

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A bowling ball traveling with constant speed hits the pins at the end of a bowling lane 16.5 m long. The bowler hears the sound of the ball hitting the pins 2.75 s after the ball is released from his hands. What is the speed of the ball, assuming the speed of sound is 340 m/s?

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